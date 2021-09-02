"I stay away because it is something that's very difficult and hurts me a lot"

Chiquis Rivera has broken her silence regarding her family's feuds.

"With what is happening right now, I stay away because it is something that's very difficult and hurts me a lot," she told Mexican television show Ventaneando. "But Johnny, Jacqie, all of them have my support. I'm always there to give them advice, never to hurt anyone."

The family is undergoing diverse issues with various members. Lupillo and Juan have distanced themselves from the family. Meanwhile, late Jenni Rivera's youngest son, Johnny, has requested an audit for his mother's companies. This has created issues with his aunt Rosie who has taken the request as a lack of trust.

Chiquis Rivera Credit: Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Univision

"[My brothers] know they have a sister that supports them, loves them, and wants what is best for them. I don't just say it; they know it. I have shown them," Chiquis added.

The singer and television personality is currently focused on her projects and promoting her new single titled "Mi problema."