Chiquis Rivera Shares the Secrets of Her Keto Diet in New Cookbook

Chiquis Rivera has shared with her millions of Instagram followers that she is a faithful believer in the keto diet, and often posts photos and videos of the dishes she enjoys. Now the Mexican American singer is releasing a new cookbook, out in April, that will share her favorite keto recipes. The daughter of the late Queen of Banda, Jenni Rivera, is maintaining a healthy lifestyle following keto’s regimen, which consists of eating very few carbs and sugars and packing in more protein, good fats and veggies.

The newlywed, 34, presents recipes that will entice Mexican food lovers looking to lose a few pounds. Chiquis Keto: The 21-Day Starter Kit for Tequila, Tortilla, and Tamale Lovers, presents Chiquis’s special nutrition plan Chiquis Keto, or ChiKeto for short.

“Growing up Latina means tortillas, chips, and rice and beans served with a side of everything. But with Chiquis’s program, the keto-style recipes will keep you grain-free, eating good-quality fats, moderate protein, and no more than 50 grams of carbs a day — all without compromising the nutritious and incredibly delicious flavors of the food you love,” a press release states.

Image zoom Courtesy of Atria Books

The book is co-written by former tennis player and fitness expert Sarah Koudozian, who offers an exercise routine to go along with the recipes. “Chiquis Keto is a 21-day kick start to weight loss featuring more than 60 recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and even some alcoholic keto cocktails. From huevos rancheros to lettuce-wrapped chicken tacos to Mexican hot chocolate pudding, you will have fresh and flavorful recipes for every day. Plus, as a bonus, Chiquis’s own personal trainer, Sarah Koudouzian, will share her week-by-week fitness routine to help you tighten your curves! Kick off on your weight loss journey with this mouthwatering and colorful cookbook and workout routine and enjoy the incredible results and increased mental, physical, and energy levels,” the press release adds.

Koudouzian posted a video on Instagram with the star of the reality show The Riveras, showing her excitement over their new book. “Over a year in the works and now we are here, Chiquis! I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this amazing journey. I’m so freaking excited to finally announce the upcoming launch of our keto-friendly cookbook for 4.21.2020! I’m an author now, mom!” she wrote. “We took the basics of keto and working out, and created a plan to make it sustainable and enjoyable for you to follow along! If you know me, then you know that I’ve never let a number define me. Whether it’s the number on the scale or the number of followers/likes on social media, I know that my value is immeasurable. Being fit is not about conforming to a specific look or size. It is about creating a healthy lifestyle … and a healthy lifestyle starts in the kitchen and with working out. That’s exactly what you’ll find with this program! Let’s get it!”