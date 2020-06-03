Chiquis Rivera Explains Why She and Lorenzo Mendez Are Giving Each Other "Space"

Has life in quarantine strained Chiquis's marriage? The Mexican American star talks about why she and her husband are taking time apart.

Chiquis Rivera recently opened up about a crisis in her marriage to Mexican singer Lorenzo Mendez. Jenni Rivera's daughter talked to Chismorreo TV about the rumors of a possible breakup. "They say the first year of marriage is the most difficult," the 34-year-old singer — who had her dream wedding to Mendez, 33, on June 29, 2019 — revealed to the Mexican entertainment show. "I thought it wouldn't be difficult."

She said they were friends before dating and she felt she knew everything about him when they tied the knot. "I felt I knew him really well because we started out as friends, but quarantine came, and the pressure, the stress, was too much for him and me."

In another recent interview with Univision's morning show Despierta América, Chiquis said: "This quarantine has affected us in many ways, in different ways, especially people who are married — or not married, but live with their significant others. This has affected us all and they are very strange times, very different."

Rivera then confirmed to Chismorreo TV that they are taking a break. "The truth is we are giving each other some space, with respect. There is affection and love and we are married," she said. In a message on his Instagram Stories that was later deleted, Mendez told his fans: "I ask you for prayers for our marriage."

The couple — who were featured in People en Español's 50 Most Beautiful issue — asked for respect and privacy during this time. Chiquis talked to the show Hoy and said an infidelity was "not the reason" for this challenging time in their marriage.