Chiquis Rivera Says She and Husband Lorenzo Mendez Have Separated

Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez have separated again. The Mexican American singer, 35, announced the news via Instagram on Thursday. "With a heavy heart I inform you that Lorenzo and I have decided to separate. It was a mutual and difficult decision, but a necessary one," she wrote. "No, this is not something I'm posting to cause controversy or get publicity, not at all. It is our private life and we have decided to share with you over the past four years, and for that reason, I feel the need to let you know." She added that doesn't want to reveal any more details and doesn't plan on giving interviews about the split.

Image zoom Mezcalent

The couple, who married in 2019, have had their ups and downs, with several breakups and reconciliations throughout their relationship. They recently reconciled in July after announcing they were giving each other "space." Their reconciliation also came with the sad news that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Chiquis asked for privacy during this difficult time and thanked fans for their love. "Thank you to everyone who has supported our relationship since day one. Thank you for rooting for us, and supporting our love. Unfortunately, God has other plans for us, independently," she wrote. "This is not easy, so I ask for a bit of compassion and understanding during this time, please."