Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez Test Positive for Coronavirus

After their recent reconciliation, Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez have revealed they both tested positive for coronavirus. Jenni Rivera's daughter shared the news in a video on Instagram, urging her fans to be careful and follow all safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have news for you," she said. "I got tested for COVID-19, it's the third time I've done it out of precaution."

"One time it was because I wanted to see my grandmother and wanted to make sure I was OK before I went to see her," she added, referencing her grandma Doña Rosa Rivera, who is a breast cancer survivor. "I did it again yesterday because as you know I went to San Diego this weekend for July 4. I stayed at a hotel."

Image zoom Lorenzo Mendez and Chiquis Rivera Mezcalent

Chiquis and Lorenzo reconciled during that weekend, after their brief separation. In the new video, Chiquis says she feels a bit tired, has a stuffy nose, and has lost her sense of taste, but hasn't had a fever. She decided to share the news of her positive COVID test with fans so they are extra vigilant about their health. "This is real," she says. "I never thought I would get it. I take precautions. I wear gloves, I wear a mask, I sanitize all the time."

She then turned to Mendez, who said, "You gave me corona," to which Chiquis replies, "Stop, this is not a joke, dude." She says when she saw Lorenzo he complained of having a sore throat but he kissed her anyway because he really missed her. "The truth is we don't know where or how we got it. It could've been anywhere," she added. Chiquis said she will be staying home for the next 14 days. "We are contagious so we have to be responsible and we are going to quarantine."

Image zoom Instagram/ Chiquis Rivera