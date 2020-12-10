Chiquis Rivera Devastated By Death of a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Chiquis Rivera showed her heartbreak on social media over the death of a loved one. Her assistant Noemí Valdivia recently lost her mother, María, to coronavirus, and the singer, who is a COVID-19 survivor, shared the sad news. Rivera expressed her sadness on Instagram and Twitter. "My dear girl, I love you. There are no words to make you feel better, believe me, I know the feeling," Chiquis wrote. "But please, I want you to know that I love you and I am here for you. Your pain is my pain. Now our moms are together in heaven happier than ever."

Image zoom Credit: (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Valdivia, who also tested positive for COVID-19 but was able to beat the disease, shared her mourning on Instagram. "Feels so unreal to write this ... but my momma is now in heaven resting. I will miss you un chingo mom, but I know God has his plans," she wrote. "You’re no longer in pain and now with my brother. I know this pain will never go away and I will forever miss you."

The death of a mother is something the 35-year-old singer can deeply relate to. On December 9, the Rivera family remembered the late Diva de la Banda on the eighth anniversary of Jenni Rivera's tragic death. Chiquis has had a difficult year, with the announcement of her divorce from Lorenzo Mendez and her own coronavirus scare.

Chiquis showed Noemi her support on Twitter also. "I ask for prayers for my lovely Noemi, yesterday her mom María Valdivia went on to eternal life, where there is no pain, no sadness, no falsehood, but she is left behind with profound pain," she wrote about her assistant and friend. "I ask from the bottom of my heart to join me in praying for her and her family because the ones who are left behind suffer the most."