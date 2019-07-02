Newlywed Bride Chiquis Rivera Remembers Her Late Mom Jenni Rivera on La Diva de la Banda's 50th Birthday

Newlywed bride Chiquis Rivera wished her mom, the late Mexican singer Jenni Rivera, could have walked her down the aisle this past weekend, when she married her soulmate Lorenzo Méndez. Even though the late Diva de la Banda —who died in a tragic plane crash in Mexico in 2012— wasn’t physically by her side, she was present in spirit, the Rivera family assures, at the church in Pasadena, California, where her daughter said ‘I do’ on Saturday. The family even placed a photo of Jenni Rivera —along with flowers, a mantilla the “Mariposa de barrio” singer wore, and her high heels— in a sacred place near the altar.

Hours after her wedding, Chiquis Rivera shared an emotional post on Instagram celebrating her mom on what would have been her 50th birthday on July 2. Chiquis posted a sweet postcard and a photo with Jenni years ago with the words: “And just like that, you continue to surprise me, and bless my life some way, some how. Momma, happy 50th birthday! There’s no denying it, you’re the hottest 50 year old woman I’ve seen! Today I celebrate YOU, your life, your legacy and the imprint you left on this Earth.”

The newlywed’s heartfelt message to her mother also celebrated all that Jenni Rivera taught her. “Thank you for all you continue to do… even though they can’t see you, I do. I see you in my siblings … in the sunrise, when the sun sets… but more than anything I feel you in those quiet moments when no one is around and I’m alone with my thoughts trying to figure out my life, you’re there to remind me of the woman you raised me to be… and that I should not fear. So I don’t! And I won’t, because I have you and everything you taught me.”

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

After the controversy over a Univision cameraman being beaten by security at her wedding, Chiqui Rivera’s followers filled her with messages of support and wished Jenni Rivera a feliz cumpleaños. “This is beautiful and couldn’t be said any better way! Ignore all the negative comments and vibes! Live your life, you deserve it,” a fan wrote. “She was an amazing woman and you are truly blessed to have her as your mother,” another commented. “Congratulations on your wedding, I wish you both many blessings. Happy Birthday in heaven to Jenny!,” a fan expressed.

After the controversy over a Univision cameraman being beaten by security at her wedding, Chiqui Rivera’s followers filled her with messages of support and wished Jenni Rivera a feliz cumpleaños. “This is beautiful and couldn’t be said any better way! Ignore all the negative comments and vibes! Live your life, you deserve it,” a fan wrote. “She was an amazing woman and you are truly blessed to have her as your mother,” another commented. “Congratulations on your wedding, I wish you both many blessings. Happy Birthday in heaven to Jenny!,” a fan expressed.