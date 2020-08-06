Chiquis Rivera Responds to Critics Mocking Her Weight on Instagram
The singer had a strong message for trolls who dared to come for her.
Chiquis Rivera is absolutely not here for internet trolls criticizing her weight. After testing negative for COVID-19 and getting over the virus, the Mexican American star recently returned to the set of the talent show Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, where she is one of the judges. She shared a photo of the outfit she chose for her return, but after she received nasty comments about her figure, she did not stay quiet.
"Cows don't sing, they only moo," wrote one follower, to which Chiquis responded: "Talking like that and making fun of someone that you don't even know? Don't worry, I will lose weight, but you will still have an ugly heart. How do you get rid of that? With prayer!"
Jenni Rivera's daughter did not stop there, adding, "I will pray to God for you and for all of those who commented here, so they stop being so ignorant." She also shared a message of body positivity and self-love: "God is good and I feel beautiful! Sending you love and peace, all of you bitter people really need it, especially in these sad times we are living."
Earlier this summer, Chiquis and her husband, Lorenzo Mendez, announced that they were taking some time apart to work on their marriage; the pair were married June 29, 2019. By July, they had reconciled, and were photographed at the beach together in San Diego. "Sometimes, a step back is what’s necessary to get a good perspective and better reflection of yourself," Mendez wrote on Instagram. "New mindset, new focus, new intentions."