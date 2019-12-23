Chiquis Rivera's Christmas Party Included Becky G, Tequila Shots, and Polar Bears
Inside Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez's lavish Christmas party. The couple danced the night away with friends like Becky G.
Chiquis Rivera and hubby Lorenzo Mendez celebrated Navidad in a big way. The couple’s lavish Christmas party included dreamy polar bear and reindeer decorations, a fake blizzard, tequila shots and dancing the night away with friends like singer Becky G. A video of the party shared by Suelta La Sopa shows Chiquis and Becky G getting down on the dance floor. Chiquis wore two outfits during la fiesta — a transparent sequined dress with white feathers and a white lace bodysuit. Singer Lorenzo Mendez helped to DJ; he also serenaded his wife before their cheering guests.
Becky G and her boyfriend, soccer star Sebastian Lletget, shared some passionate kisses during the celebration and seem to have had a blast.
Jenni Rivera’s other children were also present, with a very pregnant Jacqie Rivera sharing a photo from the party. Her youngest brother Johnny was there, too, looking sharp in a white tuxedo.
Mendez described it as an “epic night” on Instagram, and the celebration continued until the next day, with Chiquis sharing a video from the afterparty, which featured a poolside barbecue and cheladas.
The “Entre Botellas” singer also celebrated her employees with a candlelit holiday dinner earlier this month. “Grateful with life,” she wrote on Instagram. “With God everything, without him nothing. Thanks to my wonderful #TeamThrive for all you guys do all year long. Just a little something to show you guys my appreciation. I can’t do all I do without each of you and your hard work. Thank you! I love you guys.”
The Mexican American star, 34, will kick off 2020 with her Playlist Tour, coming to cities like San José and Anaheim. More concert dates coming soon!