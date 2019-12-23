Chiquis Rivera and hubby Lorenzo Mendez celebrated Navidad in a big way. The couple’s lavish Christmas party included dreamy polar bear and reindeer decorations, a fake blizzard, tequila shots and dancing the night away with friends like singer Becky G. A video of the party shared by Suelta La Sopa shows Chiquis and Becky G getting down on the dance floor. Chiquis wore two outfits during la fiesta — a transparent sequined dress with white feathers and a white lace bodysuit. Singer Lorenzo Mendez helped to DJ; he also serenaded his wife before their cheering guests.

Becky G and her boyfriend, soccer star Sebastian Lletget, shared some passionate kisses during the celebration and seem to have had a blast.

Jenni Rivera’s other children were also present, with a very pregnant Jacqie Rivera sharing a photo from the party. Her youngest brother Johnny was there, too, looking sharp in a white tuxedo.

Mendez described it as an “epic night” on Instagram, and the celebration continued until the next day, with Chiquis sharing a video from the afterparty, which featured a poolside barbecue and cheladas.

The “Entre Botellas” singer also celebrated her employees with a candlelit holiday dinner earlier this month. “Grateful with life,” she wrote on Instagram. “With God everything, without him nothing. Thanks to my wonderful #TeamThrive for all you guys do all year long. Just a little something to show you guys my appreciation. I can’t do all I do without each of you and your hard work. Thank you! I love you guys.”

The Mexican American star, 34, will kick off 2020 with her Playlist Tour, coming to cities like San José and Anaheim. More concert dates coming soon!