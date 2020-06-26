Watch Chiquis Rivera and Becky G's "Jolene" Video

Last month, Chiquis Rivera and Becky G delivered a powerful new version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene," and now they've released an animated music video to match. The clip is an action-packed desert adventure about a love triangle between three renegades, straight out of a Quentin Tarantino film. The two Mexican American stars and close friends add a western cumbia flavor to Parton's country classic. The song is from Chiquis's latest album Playlist, released in May.

“Her and I have been wanting to work together for so long, but we didn’t know what genre,” Chiquis told Billboard. “She thought she was going to come to regional because she sings really pretty with mariachi. I sent her two songs, one a little bit more urban, which I thought she was going to choose, and also 'Jolene,' which she absolutely wanted to do because she’s a huge fan.”

The animated music video was their best bet due to the coronavirus quarantine restrictions. “It was all done with a green screen. I was at my house and Becky was at hers,” Chiquis told Billboard. “There was a photographer that made us do all these crazy moves as if we were holding a gun, bending over and running away. It was very cool and something very, very different for me to see it all come together. It’s crazy 'cause we look real but we’re drawn at the same time.”