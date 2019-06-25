On Their Way To The Altar! Inside Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez's Love Bubble

SO IN LOVE
Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez are planning their dream wedding. Jenni Rivera’s daughter talked to People CHICA about how she visualizes her big day. “We are taking steps, we are deciding between two locations for the wedding. I would love to have a ranchera wedding, to wear a typical Mexican dress and have him wear a mariachi suit,” she said about the groom. Another contrasting idea is having a December wedding with snow and all-white decorations à la Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!
FUTURE BRIDE AND GROOM
The couple even have fans wondering if they secretly tied the knot! One particular post on Instagram Stories had fans talking about a possible wedding. In the image, we see Lorenzo smiling next to Chiquis and wearing what looks like a wedding band. They captioned the photo “Recently,” adding to the mystery and the marriage rumors! Mendez also shared a photo next to Chiquis on his Instagram account with the caption: “Because….. why the f@#k NOT…. #Wifey” and a winky face emoji.
STYLISH DUO
The Mexican American singers have a lot in common, including their unique fashion styles!
WILD SIDE
Here they are matching in leopard print! They are totally synchronized.
#COUPLEGOALS
Mendez lovingly calls Rivera “my peace”. They support one another in their careers and personal lives.
ALL SMILES
Mendez proposed to Chiquis in 2018 on a white horse! The magical moment was captured on the reality show The Riveras. Chiquis’s family was present at a beautiful vineyard in California where Mendez surprised the “Paloma Blanca” singer with a huge diamond ring.
MAKING PLANS
Rivera told People CHICA she sees herself getting old with Mendez and having him as the father of her future children.
SPIRITUAL CONNECTION
“Having a conversation filled with Light and wisdow with our pastors #SpiritualParents,” Mendez captioned this image.
IN GOOD TIMES AND IN BAD
Even though they have had their ups and downs during their two-year relationship, love seems to be stronger than ever for #Chizo, as their fans have baptized the couple.
TOGETHER FOREVER
The singer, 33, revealed she wants to wait at least two years to have a child with Mendez and opened up to People CHICA about freezing her eggs. “If it was up to Lorenzo, I would already be pregnant [naturally], but he is waiting for me, he respects me as a woman and respects my decisions,” she said, adding that she wants to travel and enjoy life as newlyweds before starting her own family.