Did Chiquis Rivera Secretly Marry Lorenzo Mendez?

Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez have fans wondering if they secretly tied the knot! The couple has always been very romantic, expressing their mutual adoration in Instagram posts. However one particular post on Instagram Stories over the weekend had fans talking about a possible wedding. In the image, we see Lorenzo smiling next to Chiquis and wearing what looks like a wedding band. They captioned the photo “Recently,” adding to the mystery and the marriage rumors!

Image zoom

Mendez also shared a photo next to Chiquis on his Instagram account with the caption: “Because….. why the f@#k NOT…. #Wifey” and a winky face emoji. “Congratulations, blessings to you both,” wrote a fan. “Congratulations, may this new chapter in your lives bring you lots of joy and happiness,” commented another follower of La Original Banda El Limón’s singer.

Mendez proposed to Chiquis in 2018 on a white horse! The magical moment was captured on the reality show The Riveras. Chiquis’s family was present at a beautiful vineyard in California where Mendez surprised the “Paloma Blanca” singer with a huge diamond ring. Even though they have had their ups and downs during their two-year relationship, love seems to be stronger than ever for #Chizo, as their fans have baptized the couple.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter spoke to People CHICA a few months ago about planning her dream wedding to Mendez, 32, and having a baby with him in the future. “We are taking steps, we are deciding between two locations for the wedding. I would love to have a ranchera wedding, to wear a typical Mexican dress and have him wear a mariachi suit,” she said about her groom. Another contrasting idea was having a December wedding with snow and all-white decorations à la Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The singer, 33, revealed she wants to wait at least two years to have a child with Mendez and opened up to People CHICA about freezing her eggs. “If it was up to Lorenzo, I would already be pregnant [naturally], but he is waiting for me, he respects me as a woman and respects my decisions,” she said, adding that she wants to travel and enjoy life as newlyweds before starting her own family.

So are they already Mr. and Mrs. Mendez or is the big wedding still in the works? We’ll stay tuned to their revealing new Insta posts!