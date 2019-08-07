Chiquis Rivera and Hubby Lorenzo Mendez Enjoy Their Honeymoon in Puerto Rico

Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez are finally taking a break and enjoying their honeymoon. The newlywed singers had a romantic getaway in Puerto Rico. “We had a great time in La Isla del Encanto. We danced with its people, ate its delicious food, and even bottled our own rum. Chiquis, I love doing life with you, baby #ChizoHoneymoon,” Mendez captioned a collage of fun images from the trip.

The couple went for a swim with a breathtaking sunset in the background, and took a helicopter ride over San Juan, also visiting the famous Bacardi rum factory and getting a tan on the beach.

Image zoom IG/Lorenzo Méndez

Rivera’s bikini photo did not go unnoticed and many admired her curves. “Chiquis, you look amazing,” a fan gushed. The newlyweds were also showered in loving comments from their followers. “Beautiful, romantic, blessed,” one commented on their photos.

Image zoom IG/Lorenzo Méndez

Chiquis also shared photos from her visit to Puerto Rico, enjoying a cold Medalla beer — like Pedro Capó’s “Calma” music video suggests — and walking around Old San Juan. “Puerto Rico, you made me fall in love,” she confessed on Instagram.

Image zoom IG/Lorenzo Méndez

After venting on her YouTube channel about all the drama on her wedding day — including a Univision cameraman being hit and spit at by wedding security, and having to be covered in umbrellas so the press didn’t reveal her wedding dress before her groom saw her at the altar — this Caribbean getaway was probably just what Chiquis needed to relax and unwind!