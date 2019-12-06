Chiquis Rivera made a lot of her dreams come true in 2019 and had many unforgettable Instagram moments. “Here casual doing my shopping for tomorrow's dinner,” she captioned this “GlamsGiving” photo on Thanksgiving, generating endless memes from her fans, who created funny captions like, “When the tax returns hit my bank account and I don't know how to act!”

The Mexican American singer also signed an exclusive contract with Universal Music Latin this year after starting out as an independent artist. “God is never wrong,” she wrote in her caption. “His plan and his timing is perfect.”

Then, of course, Chiquis tied the knot! She had her dream wedding and said “I do” to Mexican singer Lorenzo Mendez in June.

She shared this sweet image from her wedding day, surrounded by her nieces and stepdaughter. “#HappyTia #ProudStepMom,” she captioned this photo with her little princesses.

Chiquis, 34, talked to People CHICA exclusively about her decision to freeze her eggs so she can have kids in the future. “If it was up to Lorenzo, I would already be pregnant [naturally],” she joked. “But he is waiting for me. He respects me as a woman and respects my decisions.”

The star of the reality show The Riveras also shined on the small screen as a judge on Estrella TV's talent show Tengo Mucho Talento. Here she is with fellow judge and singer Ana Bárbara:

Chiquis shared an emotional #TBT remembering her mom, the late Queen of Banda, Jenni Rivera. “How I wish I could turn back time to those moments when life wasn't so complicated,” she captioned a childhood photo with her mom. “When my only worries were who was going to change my diaper … those moments when you were there to hug me and tell me everything would be OK.”

“You are a ray of sunshine, @jacqierivera! A good soul. You are talented, intelligent and wise beyond your years. You have a beautiful, giving and forgiving heart. You are a GREAT mom, a steady shoulder to cry on, and a wonderful sister to have,” she wrote about Jacqie Rivera. “Thank you for all that you are to this world.”

She also gave a sweet shoutout to her younger sister Jenicka. “I can't believe it!!! My baby sister @jenicka_lopez turned 22 today!! My penny, I am sooooooo proud of the young lady you've grown up to be. You're everything I wish I was at your age. You're so responsible, independent, and goal-oriented! If you're this badass now, I can only imagine all you'll accomplish in the future. I'm so excited for you.”

The newlyweds introduced their new puppy Dallas Mendez on Instagram and their fans went wild.

It was also a great year for Chiquis as an entrepreneur and influencer. The Fashion Nova spokesmodel and beauty product maven released her new perfume, Reina, and teased her upcoming book Chiquis Keto: The 21-Day Starter Kit for Tequila, Tortilla, and Tamale Lovers, which presents Chiquis' special nutrition plan Chiquis Keto, or ChiKeto for short.

Chiquis also continues to empower her fans with body positivity messages on social media. “Cellu-licious? Still feel fabulicious, girl!” she captioned this image.

We can't wait to see what 2020 has in store for Chiquis!