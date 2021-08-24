The hoy Día co-host welcomed her baby girl in a Miami Beach, FL, hospital, and mom and daughter are "in perfect health."

Stephanie Himonidis, better known as Chiquibaby, is a new mom!

The co-host of Telemundo's hoy Día gave birth to a baby girl, Capri Blu, and the morning show posted a photo of the mother-daughter duo on its Instagram feed.

"BEAUTIFUL! Our niece and her mother @chiquibaby are in perfect health," they captioned the photo of Chiquibaby kissing Capri. "We have all the details in #hoydia."

Telemundo said the baby was born at 4:26 PM EST on August 23rd at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL, and weighed in at a little over 7 pounds.

"I never imagined how EMPOWERED maternity can make you feel!!" Chiquibaby said in an Instagram post soon before going on maternity leave. "Knowing that you are creating a LIFE inside you, and that you are carrying a real person inside your belly makes you think you can do anything. And it's true!"

Chiquibaby began her maternity leave in early August to prepare for Capri Blu's arrival. She previously explained why she chose to name her daughter after the island off the Amalfi Coast of Italy.