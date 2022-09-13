This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you an easy one-pot chili recipe the whole family will love.

Kick Off Fall Cooking With this Tequila-Infused Chili con Carne

Chili is a meal that consistently brings warmth and joy to any table.

As fall weather begins to cool us down, this chili recipe packed with spices, beans, corn and a special touch of tequila is both easy and delicious.

Put all the ingredients together, stew and enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 pound of ground beef

1 (14.5 ounces) can of Italian-style stewed tomatoes

1 (15 ounces) can of light red kidney beans, drained

1 onion, chopped

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 (8 ounces) can of tomato sauce

1 ½ fluid ounces of tequila

1 tablespoon of chili powder

1 ½ teaspoon of ground cumin

1 teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Preparation:

Brown the ground beef in a large pot over medium heat, breaking it up with a spoon while it cooks. Once cooked, drain any remaining liquid that has not boiled away. Stir in the tomatoes, kidney beans, onion, garlic, tomato sauce, tequila, chili powder, cumin, salt, and cayenne pepper. Simmer for 20 minutes or until fully cooked.