5 Things To Know About Chile's New Millennial President, Gabriel Boric
Leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric beat out conservative opponent José Antonio Kast.
Much like Honduras, the vibrant country of Chile is celebrating a new era (albeit in a different manner).
On the heels of officially legalizing same-sex marriages at the national level, Chile has recently elected its first Millennial president, Gabriel Boric.
Below People Chica has featured the top five things you should know about Chile's president-elect.
He will be Chile's youngest president ever
At the ripe age of 35, per AP News, Boric will be the youngest chileno to take on the role of president in Chile's history.
He began his political career as a student leader
Boric quickly became a leading voice among a generation of young student leaders who were protesting widespread injustices occurring within the country. Per The Guardian, he is part of a group of young activists who would like to do away with the lasting doctrine and policies of dictator Augusto Pinochet.
He served two term's in Chile's Congress
The Guardian reports that although he didn't finish his law degree, Boric was elected to Chile's Congress in 2013.
He wants to improve Chile's political structure
Boric envisions a bright future for all the people of Chile. Once in office the president-elect wants to improve public spending on programs that include women, non-binary Chileans and Indigenous peoples.
He will be Latin America's second Millennial president
According to AP News, once Boric assumes office in March 2022, he will be one of two Millennial presidents in Latin America—following that of El Salvador's Nayib Bukele.