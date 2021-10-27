Dominican empresaria Marielis Ramos survived a nearly fatal car accident. After regaining her health and overcoming depression, she created her own haircare product line Hair Plus, now sold internationally. This is her inspiring story.

Marielis Ramos' thriving business was born out of the most challenging time in her life. In 2013, she fractured her pelvis, femur and cervical spine in a car accident that left her bedridden. After various operations, she was able to regain her mobility and health, but this near-death experience taught her many lessons. "We should value every second of our lives," the Dominican entrepreneur, 28, tells People CHICA.

This Chica Boss learned "the importance of family" during this crisis. "If they hadn't given me a hand and the hug I needed to get back up, I think I wouldn't be here today," she says. "My faith in God, seeing all the sacrifices my family made to get me through this, and my desire to walk again and continue my life were definitely my motor to get back up."

Ramos also experienced how fragile we are. "When I was able to see the moon again five months after my accident, I cried of happiness," she recalls after getting out of the hospital. "That moment for me was so important. There are little things that perhaps we don't value today and after events like this, we start to value them."

While she was in bed due to her illness, her long hair became knotted, and she had to cut it all off. Ramos, who battled depression, created her own shampoo to make her hair grow back faster and boost her self-esteem. She created a special formula with natural ingredients like aloe vera, honey, rosemary and onion, founding her own haircare product line Hair Plus, sold internationally.

Marielis Ramos Credit: Yael Duval

"I know what women and men feel when they lose their hair. I experienced it myself and I know how to help them," she says. Surviving the accident also gave her determination, perseverance, strength and patience, all qualities that helped her as an entrepreneur.

HairPlus - Marielis Ramos Credit: Courtesy

Opening doors for other women after becoming successful was a priority for Ramos. "Today we have around 600 women that are part of our brand. I empower my sales associated giving them my own tools and through my example, by showing them that yes, you can, no matter what age you are or what your economic status is," she says. "It's very important to me that the women around me succeed because when one of us succeeds, we all do. We are a team."

She also gives back through her foundation Donando Sonrisas [Donating Smiles], helping young Dominican students pay for their education, building homes for families in need and donating school supplies to children from underserved neighborhoods. She hopes her life story helps others see that it's possible to succeed against all odds and overcome obstacles. "If I could do it, you can too," she says.

HairPlus - Marielis Ramos Credit: Courtesy