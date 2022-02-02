Cause of Death for Former Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, Confirmed by Coroner

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's cause of death has been revealed after an autopsy was conducted on January 31, a day after she fell from a New York City high-rise building in Midtown Manhattan.

According to PEOPLE, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York confirmed the late 30-year-old attorney's death was ruled a suicide.

Since her passing, Kryst has been honored by celebrities, friends and family everywhere, all who have shared loving messages remembering her for the strength, perseverance and the legacy she left for women of color worldwide.

Cheslie Credit: Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

"Cheslie my friend, I am devastated," Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi wrote regarding Kryst's death. "I didn't sleep a wink, caught in between not believing the news and trying to make sense of what is happening."

Both Tunzi and Kryst were part of a group that included of Nia Imani Franklin (Miss America) and Kaleigh Garris (Miss Teen USA) who broke barriers and made pageant history as the first group of Black women to hold all four major titles in one year.

"I am not ready for a world you don't exist in," she added. "I hope you are resting easy now love. You meant everything to so many people and you forever will. You made a mark in this World and touched so many lives. We celebrate your life. I love you so, so much my forever friend and forever Miss USA."

Miss USA, Miss Universe Credit: Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Kryst was also commemorated by the Miss Universe and Miss USA organizations, who released a statement sharing their devastation.

"The Miss Universe and Miss USA Organizations are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst," the statement began. "She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

The Emmy Award-nominee posted on her Instagram hours before her passing, sharing a haunting message, "May this day bring you rest and peace ❤️."

Kryst is survived by her parents and five siblings, who have requested privacy as they mourn at this time.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined," they wrote in a statement.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on."

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.