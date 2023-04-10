The singer-songwriter explains how her song "Mijita" honors her family's legacy and what fans can expect in her album TEN Las Canciones.

Finding the heart of your music can sometimes be daunting. What is your point of view gonna be? What will your creative process be? What elements of your heritage will you honor? For Chesca Música, she finds the uncertainty of creating music exciting and "fascinating."

"There is no recipe when it comes to writing a song but I do believe the message of the song has to have real significance to you," she tells People Chica, and adds, "The art of songwriting is spontaneous but to see the evolution of each song or album is to know patience. The songs are already in you, you just do not know it yet, which is something I find to be incredibly fascinating."

Her song "Mijita," which is an ode to her pioneering abuela, perfectly captures the heart and soul of her musical journey (check out the lyric video below with art by Marta Prudencio).

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the singer-songwriter details what she hopes fans takeaway from the music in her upcoming album TEN Las Canciones (releasing on April 14) and what she's learned about herself on her journey through life.

Music is poetry in motion and something that gives a voice to an element that resonates with the soul. When did you realize that a path through music was what would most fulfill you in life?

I have always had a passion for music ever since I was a young girl but I realized a path through music was definitely for me when my soul did not feel the same without it, specifically when I started writing more songs in my late 20s. There is something about writing and singing songs that is incredibly therapeutic for me.

I feel better when I write songs and it has directed me toward healing in many ways. I am grateful for the gift of music, and to be completely honest, I do not know where I would be today without it. Writing and singing songs [are] my medicine for a healthy soul and is luckily a part of my daily routine.

Musicians pull inspiration from the world around them, something that heavily influences the music they will create. Your song "Mijita" is an ode to your grandmother and her strength—something that led her to become the first female notary in Mexicali in the '50s. How do you hope to continue honoring her legacy of grit with your song?

I hope I can continue honoring her legacy of grit with my song by encouraging and motivating women from all over the world to proudly follow their dreams and happiness despite the obstacles the patriarchy has designed for all of us.

There are many different paths a woman can take in life and I hope my song can welcome a dialogue about this important message and help advocate for a future of our choice that genuinely fulfills our souls with happiness.

Chesca Musica's Ten Las Canciones - Front cover of album Credit: Ashley Monter

Strong women are a part of your heritage. What has been the most important lesson you've learned from a woman in your tribe?

I have learned a lot from the women in my family but the most important lesson I have learned would be to follow the path that makes you the happiest. They have shown me by example that the correct path chosen brings you joy and that there is peace found [in] a journey that flows naturally.

I have also learned that pausing has given me time to reflect and appreciate the many special moments that have guided me throughout my journey and not just focus on the destination itself.

Your upcoming album, TEN Las Canciones, is up for release on April 14. What do you hope fans take away from the music on your album once they hear it?

My new album tells a story from beginning to end. I do not want to give away the message [of] each song on the album because I think music is subjective and want listeners to have their own interpretations. However, I do hope when they hear it they can feel every kind of emotion and feel a true connection because when I wrote this album that is how I felt. I love knowing that music can affect the way we feel unexpectedly, and to me, there is so much beauty and magic in that.

"Mijita" is a song about following your dreams. On the path to following your dreams, what has been something you've learned about yourself?

I am proud to say that I have learned that I am courageous and perseverant. On the path to following my dreams, there have been obstacles where at times I have felt truly defeated but I remind myself during those setbacks [...] why I started this journey.

Chesca Musica Credit: Ashley Monter

I know in my heart how much love I have for music and for me there is no greater feeling than pursuing a dream that genuinely fulfills my soul. I am definitely an advocate for pausing and reflecting but I will never let an obstacle or setback stop me from continuing my journey of singing and songwriting.

Sharing music that you've created can be an incredibly intimate thing. What advice would you give someone who is trying to find their musical point of view?

I would say to not be afraid to speak your mind and to just be you. There is no recipe when it comes to writing a song but I do believe the message of the song has to have real significance to you. There has to be a feeling of true connection and an appreciation of the moments when your spirit feels alive while writing a song.

I have written songs before where tears have streamed down my face and have woken me up to an avenue of feelings that I had not processed entirely before writing these songs. I have also written songs that have guided me with knowledge throughout some chapters of my life and I did not realize it at the time until later on.