How DJ Cherry Martinez Is Using Her Platform to Help Small Business Owners

New York City DJ Cherry Martinez is providing free commercials on her digital radio station FMHipHop for small businesses that were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. She decided to implement the giveaway after noticing how many local businesses had to shutter temporarily (and sometimes permanently) because of the COVID-19 closures. "That was my inspiration — the uncertainty, seeing the statistics, and hearing about a lot of people suffering," she tells People CHICA. "That definitely drove me to say, 'You know what, why don't we do a giveback?'"

In order to participate in the giveback, businesses have to follow four easy steps, outlined by Martinez in the below Instagram video. You can also find more information here.

The hip-hop radio veteran — who started her career at WILD 1090 AM and also hosted “Sexy in the City” on Power 105.1 — says that FMHipHop is still in the selection process for the commercials, which will start running on August 1. "We're putting it together and we're responding back to them, helping them through the process," she explains, adding that the commercials will run through November 1.

The Grammy-winning radio mogul would like to have 100 commercials running when the promotion starts. She's also trying to help her community by giving others opportunities where she can, and hosts a podcast called Jail Tales that raises awareness of the issues people face after getting out of prison. "It's about people that have been incarcerated, so when they come home they have a platform to be able to talk about what happened and what they're doing to elevate themselves now," she says.