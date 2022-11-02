The chef-restauranteur is offering a special menu until November 6 that celebrates the Mexican holiday.

Richard Sandoval Hospitality is bringing the magic and meaning of Día de Muertos to the plate with their second-annual culinary campaign.

The global, limited-time campaign will honor the distinguished Mexican holiday and Chef and Restauranteur Richard Sandoval's heritage.

Until November 6, several restaurants part of Richard Sandoval Hospitality will have a special menu that includes specialty cocktails, holiday-inspired dishes and more.

Guests will be able to indulge on five specialty dishes selected for this year including the Tortilla Talavera, the Seafood Verde Pozole, and the Mole Coloradito.

The menu features traditional ingredients from the region and touches such as Palo Santo and Marigold flowers. There will also be immersive culinary experiences such as the Tequila and Copal ceremony held by Sandoval himself at select locations.

"Since the start of my career, I've set out to connect families and friends through elevated Mexican cuisine," Sandoval said in a statement. "This campaign, which is centered around my absolute favorite holiday, is truly an extension of this labor of love."

The chef launched his first culinary campaign inspired by the holiday in 2021 taking over several of his restaurants across the world. In 2022, the celebration will be featured at 28 locations.

Richard Sandoval Credit: Courtesy of Richard Sandoval Hospitality

"Día de Los Muertos is a celebration that calls on us to remember our family and friends, to bring their stories back to life through food, drink, and sharing," he added. "I am inviting our guests to do just that with all of us at Richard Sandoval Hospitality."