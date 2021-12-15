As a child, chef Paola Velez would be hypnotized by her grandmother's cooking. Mamá Paulina, her maternal grandmother, who lived in the Dominican Republic, was a great inspiration. "What I remember the most is wood fire because we had a fogón," she says. "I remember a mixture of things: the smell of wet dirt, of wood fire burning, of fresh herbs and fresh limón from our tree in our backyard and then whatever jugo refrescante she would make that were from that season, whatever was growing on the trees," she recalls.

Her grandmother also instilled in her the desire to serve others through cooking. "My mother's mother was a woman of few words. She would make everyone stop what they were doing when she was making food. It doesn't matter if you were a next door neighbor or you were someone who was miles away, you could come to my grandmother's house and have a plate of food with a cafecito, and that was always available," she says. "She is my center. She is why I think food is community-based and why I made an organization that bakes for social justice," adds the founder of the Latin American donut pop-up Doña Dona.

"I have been baking for the community since I was a young adult. I would bake to raise funds for young women in Bushwick, Brooklyn, when I was a line cook, held quarterly bake sales and fundraisers at almost all of the jobs I've held as a pastry chef," she says. Giving back is something she learned from her abuela and her mom. "They always valued community and gave as a form of loving their neighbor," she says.

Starting today, Velez will be sharing with People Chica her very own recipes—which originally appeared in the first season of her series Pastries with Paula for Food & Wine, which also named her one of the best new chefs of 2021. "I am genuinely excited to be collaborating with People Chica," she says. "I grew up not knowing where I fit in in the world. I dream that when others who find common threads to their story and mine see me, they can find a home and a place in the world. We are creating spaces that are for us, that have love for us.

Chef Paola Velez Credit: Courtesy of Hector Velez

Velez, who turns 31 this week, has turned her passion for cooking into a successful career. "For me, personally, I just don't take myself so seriously. I have been able to amass a lot of awards and a lot of nominations and a lot of milestones that I didn't think I would ever get, but I don't let those things dictate whether or not I feel valuable or not," she says. "I'm just having fun and trying to make cool things and honor my Latino heritage."

She is proud of her Afro-Latina roots —and her dishes reflect that. "There is a beautiful mix of people from the African Diaspora that are interested in my desserts and the stories I tell through them. Folks from Nigeria, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Mexico and so forth, that see the common thread between our cultures," she says.

"A lot of my story is told through the lens of a first generation Dominican American, but I think that journey helps me connect to folks outside of the Latino community. I have a strong support system from folks who are Black, AAPI, Indigenous, European and Latino," adds the young chef, who found her soul mate in her husband Hector Velez, and lives between New York and Washington D.C. "My community is diverse and a symphony of beautiful souls creating beautiful things."

Her series Pastries With Paola has turned many of her fans into gourmet pastry chefs at home. "I think that it's such a fun, accessible way to look at baking. Usually when you think of baking you think of a home baker or a French patisserie and this bridges the gap between whimsical and professional, and it's such a cool series," she says of the episodes that will also be featured on People Chica weekly, starting with this recipe for cornbread tres leches cake (also, don't miss next week's Maria cookies icebox cake!). "It's something genuine, like: 'Hey, I'm just figuring it all out too and I want to show you what I found out'."

Chef Paola Velez Credit: Courtesy of Hector Velez