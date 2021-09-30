Latin Chefs Neidy Venegas and Jordan Rosas Shine With New Michelin Star

"It should be unlawful to forgo the creative goodies from pastry chef Neidy Venegas," a Michelin Guide inspector wrote.

After canceling its 2020 awards due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the California wildfires, the Michelin Guide has announced its 2021 lineup of winners, recognizing 27 new stars in The Golden State.

Among the honorees: Pastry Chef Neidy Venegas of Barndiva, a Healdsburg, CA, restaurant recognized for its colorful and natural ambiance. Venegas was honored alongside Chef Jordan Rosas.

The coveted guide's inspector delighted in the delicacy of the chefs' craft and wrote a spectacular review of their work.

Barndiva Credit: Barndiva Instagram

"The cooking, as conceived by Chef Jordan Rosas, hones in on prime local produce and sustainability, " they wrote. "Of course, it should be unlawful to forgo the creative goodies from Pastry Chef Neidy Venegas. Desserts, like a vanilla genoise layered with citrus mousse and decorated with blood orange gel; or blackberry sorbet matched with a chocolate financier are almost too pretty to eat."

The specialties listed on the guide include goat cheese croquettes with honey, Alaskan halibut with English peas and Tahitian chocolate macaron.

"Huge congratulations to our wonderful Chefs Jordan Rosas and Neidy Venegas and to all the incredible farmers and purveyors who have made this journey with us over the years," Barndiva shared on their Instagram. "Our hearts are full of gratitude for all the hard work, talent, and genuine hospitality shown by our amazing team here @barndivahealdsburg. Glasses raised to all the restaurants honored across California who were recognized in the new guide!"

Neidy Venegas Instagram Credit: Neidy Venegas Instagram

Venegas also took to Instagram to share the accomplishment with the world.