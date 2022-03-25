Chef José Andrés Makes 10,000 Sandwiches a Day for Ukrainian Refugees
To say that Chef José Andrés has a heart of pure gold would be an understatement.
The Spanish-born chef is not only known for his exquisite cuisine, but also for the serious role he takes on when it comes to helping out his fellow mankind.
On March 24, Andrés shared a video to Twitter from a warehouse somewhere in Ukraine as his non-profit organization, World Central Kitchen, works to produce food for refuggees arrving to Lviv by train.
He tweeted, "Reporting in from Ukraine! I'm here at one of our [World Central Kitchen] sandwich lines…Here we are producing 10,000 sandwiches every day for the train station as refugees arrive & for the shelters here in Lviv."
Andrés continued, "Made fresh, I can tell you…man they look really good! 😋 #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦"
But he's not stopping there, folks.
On March 25, the renowned chef and activist provided 50 hot meals to a local orphanage from the city of Luhansk located in eastern Ukraine that was relocated to Lviv.
He shared, "Children from an orphanage in Luhansk in eastern Ukraine have been relocated to Lviv due to the invasion. We [World Central Kitchen] delivered 50 hot meals to them in this park where they played…juggled…and enjoyed chocolates & oranges! 🍊 A day where kids can be kids! #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦"