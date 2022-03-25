Known for his social activism, the Spanish-born chef is on the front lines providing food for refugees alongside the World Central Kitchen organization.

Chef Jose Andres at the New York Stock Exchanges 96th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at New York Stock Exchange on December 5, 2019 in New York City.

To say that Chef José Andrés has a heart of pure gold would be an understatement.

The Spanish-born chef is not only known for his exquisite cuisine, but also for the serious role he takes on when it comes to helping out his fellow mankind.

On March 24, Andrés shared a video to Twitter from a warehouse somewhere in Ukraine as his non-profit organization, World Central Kitchen, works to produce food for refuggees arrving to Lviv by train.

He tweeted, "Reporting in from Ukraine! I'm here at one of our [World Central Kitchen] sandwich lines…Here we are producing 10,000 sandwiches every day for the train station as refugees arrive & for the shelters here in Lviv."

Andrés continued, "Made fresh, I can tell you…man they look really good! 😋 #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦"

But he's not stopping there, folks.

On March 25, the renowned chef and activist provided 50 hot meals to a local orphanage from the city of Luhansk located in eastern Ukraine that was relocated to Lviv.