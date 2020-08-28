Chef James Breaks His Silence on Leaving 'Un Nuevo Día'

Chef James surprised many of his fans this week with the news he is leaving Un Nuevo Día and the Telemundo network. The Venezuelan chef and author of The Homemade Chef: Ordinary Ingredients for Extraordinary Food confirmed the news to People en Español. "Today I got the news that I had to say goodbye to Un Nuevo Día," he said. "I turned off the stove, took my pots and pans, and stood at the center of what has been my home for almost 10 years, or a third of my life."

Image zoom Pipe Jaramillo

His exit comes after a close friend, Cuban TV host Rashel Díaz, also announced she was leaving the morning show in early August, and after María Celeste Arrarás's shocking exit from Al Rojo Vivo and the network the same month.

Image zoom Pipe Jaramillo

Tahhan showed his gratitude after building unforgettable memories on the show. "I give many thanks to my coworkers and friends for enjoying my seasoning," he told People en Español, "and for the television viewers who accompanied me and supported me during this great experience."

Image zoom (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

He also shared an emotional post on his Instagram Stories after announcing this new development in his career. "If there is a light you can't always see/ And there is a world we can't always be/ If there is a dark that we shouldn't doubt/ And there is a light, don't let it go out," he posted with a photo of his family, quoting U2's song "13 (There Is a Light)."