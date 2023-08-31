Lancôme's beauty collaboration with the Louvre Museum in Paris, with ambassadors like Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Aya Makamura and He Cong is the hottest ticket in town. Here is our exclusive visit!

This new episode of #Especialesconkika invites you to learn about Lancôme's wonderful beauty collaboration with the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris, to which we had private and exclusive access. This impactful campaign starring brand ambassadors like Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Aya Makamura and He Cong kicks off this fall season with style!

Zendaya Lancome Louvre Credit: Lancôme

It was impossible not to fall madly in love with the new collection of products inspired by masterpieces such as the Venus de Milo, the Victory of Samothrace, the nymph Echo, the poetess Corine, the goddesses Diana and Hygeia among many other priceless statues that the Louvre houses in its wings. During our private tour we learnt that beauty is living art and the task of expressing it in our own way to make history is ours.

For this precious collaboration, Lancôme drew inspiration from nine powerful sculptures of female legends who influence women today with their experiences. And what do they have in common? Whether they are goddesses or myths, each one speaks of values ​​and life decisions before the turns of fate. Their stories of femininity and beauty captivate us as myths of the past that inspire the future and we were lucky to have had the luxury of being face to face with some of them.

Kika lancome louvre Echo Credit: Kika Rocha

The first one is the nymph Echo in Greek mythology, absolutely beautiful, sad and desperate. Rejected by Narciso, for not being able to communicate with her lover except by repeating the last syllable of every word, she was immortalized in Paul Lemoyne's sculpture in 1822. One of the four tones of L'Absolu Rouge lipstick was created honoring her name: Celestial Rose.

Celestial rose lancome Credit: Kika Rocha

Hermaphrodite, a mythical bisexual fusion was also chosen as the model for L'Absolu Rouge lipstick in French Drama. The sleeping sculpture created in 150 B.C. rests on a marble bed that was added by Bernini in 1620, commissioned by Cardinal Borghese.

Artemis, Greek goddess of wisdom and hunting, known as Diana to the Romans, is another inspiration for the collection. This sculpture, with a short tunic and sandals discovered in Gabii Italy, dates from the 4th century B.C. and is attributed to Praxiteles.

Lancome Amanda Credit: Lancome

Representing health, the goddess Hygeia, symbol of well-being is the inspiration for the limited edition Advanced Genefique serum that gives skin optimal health with ingredients such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and prebiotics to restore its glow and plumpness. This goddess of health, cleanliness and hygiene holds in this sculpture a chalice symbolic of medicine, around which a snake that represents cure and remedy is coiled.

Louvre Genefique Credit: Kika Rocha

Lisa Eldridge, Lancôme's creative director, also an artist and historian, spent invaluable hours in the museum choosing the works of art that would bring the makeup collection to life.

Richelieu Lancome Credit: Kika Rocha

Among her favorite creations for the collection is the Richelieu Wing Eye Palette that celebrates the sculpture created in 1806 of the Greek poetess Corine, who lived in the 5th century B.C., a historical moment in which it was inconceivable to be a genius and woman at the same time. The pink, cream and green marble tones of this magnificent wing and the light of the museum, brought to life the palette that goes with all skin tones.

Lancome Corine Credit: Lancôme