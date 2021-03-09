Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Has Charges Dismissed

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, was initially arrested and charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer. Now his charges have been dropped.

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of late Breonna Taylor, had all criminal charges against him permanently dismissed. Walker initially was arrested and charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer after shooting Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly when Louisville police officers entered his girlfriend's apartment on March 13, 2020.

Walker told Gayle King on CBS This Morning that both he and Taylor — an aspiring nurse working as an emergency room technician — asked "several times" who was knocking at their door in the middle of the night. He said the police officers didn't identify themselves before coming in, contradicting Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Walker claims that he, as a licensed gun owner, grabbed his firearm and fired it, believing that he was the victim of a break-in. Walker struck an officer and police returned fire with 32 shots, six of which fatally struck Taylor. The fatal shooting took place while police were executing a search warrant for an investigation into a suspected drug dealer, who police alleged had once retrieved a package at Taylor's home. But the suspected drug dealer didn't live at Taylor's apartment — and had, in fact, just been arrested at a different location. No drugs were found in Taylor's apartment, People reports.

According to the judge's ruling Monday, the charges Walker faced would be dismissed with prejudice, meaning he cannot be recharged for the incident, reports Louisville Courier-Journal. This victory comes after Walker sued the city and the police department in September, alleging he is a victim of police misconduct.