Stars Push Fashion Forward on the 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Por Laura Acosta Noviembre 08, 2022
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Council of Fashion Designers of America celebrated the best their industry had to offer with a dazzling white carpet that served as the perfect backdrop for cutting-edge looks.

Adria Arjona

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Guatemalan Puerto Rican star of Father of The Bride repped nuestra cultura in a green gown from Latina-founded brand Carolina Herrera.

Keke Palmer

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Carolina Herrera was also behind the floral look worn by the Nope actress, complete with a matching belt and knee-high boots.

Halle Bailey

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The young singer and future Little Mermaid also went with Carolina Herrera, opting for an asymmetrical pastel number topped with box braids molded into a sculptural updo.

Natalia Bryant

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Elegantly draped in Tom Ford, the daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant expertly demonstrated one of the hottest red carpet trends: high fashion hoods.

Julia Fox

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Known for her avant garde style, the Uncut Gems actress kept up her status as a fashion risk taker in a black Valerievi dress, platform crocs and slicked-back hair.

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The star's return to the red carpet had been full of dazzling looks, but we're partial to this black lace bralette and matching skirt topped with a flowing white jacket designed by Vera Wang.

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

After incorporating vintage pieces into her stunning Halloween looks, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics pulled another archival piece for this look, this time from Thierry Mugler's Fall 1999 collection.

Kendall Jenner

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The model kept things simple and classic with a sleek Khaite dress covered in white sequins.

Khloé Kardashian

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Giving us a peek at her toned abs, the reality star looked like a bronze goddess in this shimmering creation from NYC-based designer LaQuan Smith.

Kim Kardashian

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The SKIMS founder proudly wore her own shapewear brand under a black Dolce & Gabbana gown made with translucent PVC.

