This #TastyTuesday People Chica is bringing you a fun and delicious recipe for ceviche with a refreshing twist.

Delight in National Shrimp Day With this Zesty Ceviche Recipe

Shrimp lovers can delight in the fact that May 10 is National Shrimp Day.

To celebrate, People Chica is sharing this easy, refreshing and healthy recipe that celebrates the flavor, versatility and deliciousness of shrimp.

Whether you're making it for lunch, dinner or as an appetizer to share with your friends, pair this shrimp ceviche with avocado, plantain chips or tostones to shake it up.

For our #TastyTuesday series, we are sharing some of the most delightful and appetizing recipes you can make are at home.

Shrimp Ceviche Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

1 pound of large shrimp, peeled, deveined and chopped

3/4 cup fresh lemon juice

5 guaje tomatoes, chopped

1 white onion, chopped

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon of ketchup sauce

1 teaspoon hot sauce from the bottle

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 avocado, peeled and chopped

16 crackers

Perparation:

Place shrimp and orange juice in a large glass bowl. Stir well and let stand 5 minutes or until shrimp look opaque. Add the tomatoes, onion and cilantro to shrimp and orange juice, and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for one hour. Take the ceviche out of the refrigerator and add the Worcestershire, ketchup, hot sauce, and mix well. Season with salt and pepper. Serve in cocktail glasses and add avocado on top. Accompany with the crackers and more ketchup sauce for others to add to taste.