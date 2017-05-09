Celine Dion is set to perform this iconic song at the Billboard Music Awards 20 years after it was first released

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

After it was released 20 years ago this year, Celine Dion is to perform “My Heart Will Go On” at the Billboard Music Awards later this month, and we can already feel ourselves welling up at the idea of Celine revisiting this absolute classic.

At last year’s Billboard Music Awards, Celine Dion was gifted with the Billboard Icon Award, which she was presented by her son. In a tearful exchange, the singer’s 15-year-old son René-Charles Angelil handed his mother the award, and it was one heck of an emotional moment. The singer also gave a rousing performance of Queen’s “The Show Must Go On” at the event, returning to the stage for the first time since the sad passing of her husband.

Now it’s been revealed that Celine will be returning to the Billboard Music Awards once again to perform her classic power ballad on this historic anniversary.

Of course, 2017 marks the 20th anniversary of the iconic movie Titanic, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, and along with that the movie’s legendary soundtrack, including Celine’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

The song was released in December 1997, and landed straight at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 (in fact, as of 2012, the song has sold nearly 2 million copies in the U.S. alone).

Announcing the news, Celine shared an Instagram post where she said that she’d be honoring 20 years of the song.

“This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career,” she added in a statement toBillboard. “I’m so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come. It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it on the Billboard Music Awards’ international stage, in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary.”

Earlier this year, Celine said that, following the passing of her husband, the track had taken on a new meaning. Speaking to Bizarre’s Dan Wootton on British morning show Lorraine, Celine said that she now thought of René when singing the track.

“When my husband passed [‘My Heart Will Go On’] became, probably for the first time, our song,” she revealed. “I used to sing it for the fans, but now I sing it for us. But when I look at the fans, they look at me and they know that I sing it for him.”

We’re sure that this special 20th anniversary performance of the song will be quite the emotional moment, then. Not only does the song mean so much to so many people (and remind them of Rose and Jack’s tragic love affair), but we’re sure that many of Celine Dion’s fans will also be thinking about the singer’s late husband, too.

You can catch the whole performance along with the rest of the Billboard Music Awards on May 21st on ABC.