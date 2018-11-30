10 Celebrity Approved Holiday Looks

As Latin-Americans, we tend to do the most with the Christmas season. Not only do we celebrate big on December 24, the festivities continue until “El Dia De Lo Reyes Magos” also known as Three Kings Day on January 6 (when Jesus Christ apparently commemorated the wise men). As we are “surprised” with presents in the morning again, Latinx families pretty much have two Christmases within two weeks. But this season is never just about your tias and primas, it also means an array of holiday parties, and New Year’s! Whether it’s a corporate office function or you’re trying to show out in your abuela’s living room, picking the perfect outfit is a must. Before you spend 30 minutes staring into your closet, check out some of CHICA’s celebrity-approved looks you can attempt to help you manage the holiday madness in style.

Jennifer Mota
November 30, 2018 01:59 PM
Julissa Bermudez
Courtesy of Instagram
Kali Uchis  
Courtesy of Instagram
Cardi B  
Photographer Rob Kim
Ariadna Gutiérrez
Courtesy of Instagram
Amara La Negra  
Courtesy of Instagram
Adrienne Bailon
Courtesy of Instagram
Becky G
Courtesy of Instagram
Francia Raisa
Courtesy of Instagram
Yara Shahidi  
Courtesy of Instagram
Cierra Ramirez 
Courtesy of Instagram
