5 Celebrity-Inspired Showstopping Eye Looks You Need To Try This Easter
Just because you are spending time with your family doesn't mean you can't pull off some showstopping looks. Take a break from dying eggs and eating candy to up your makeup game. Celebrate Spring with these celebrity-inspired looks!
Wings + White Eyeliner
Tired of plain eyeshadow? Try to recreate this dramatic, but simple look with black and white eyeliners.
Get The Look
The liquid liner will give you the easiest telenovela-inspired bold wing thanks to its brush tip. The pencil delivers intense color for 13-hour wear.
Tresluce Eterno Liquid Liner, in La Nohce, $18, and Intenso Liner, in Icy, $14
Rose Gold Eyeshadow
This feminine, rose look is so pretty for Easter! Sweet, but intriguing at the same time.
Get The Look
A practical, super easy to use stick is loaded with brilliant flecks of multidimensional pearls to deliver a long-wear, prismatic eyeshadow in a flash.
KVD Dazzle Vegan Eyeshadow Stick, in Fiery Ruby, $22, kvdveganbeauty.com
Bright Under-Eye Liner
Ready to party? Grab some metallic liner or eyeshadow, and apply it under your eye for a dramatic effect.
Get The Look
Instead of using an eyeliner, you can use a wet brush and eyeshadow. This creamy metallic one is blendable and contains a smooth base that locks shadow in place.
Be a 10 Be Dazzling Eye Pot, in Be Envied, $2, bea10.com
Apple-Green Lids
This green shade is great for Easter color as it is both soft and striking at the same time. Be sure to use an eyeshadow primer to ensure your color is long-lasting.
Get The Look
You can experiment the green trend with this fabulous palette that includes four intense metallic shadows and four deep, rich mattes.
Alamar Cosmetics Reina Del Caribe Eyeshadow Palette, $28, alamarcosmetics.com
Pop of color
This classic eyeliner with a touch of bright green is a perfect low-key Easter look, and a great way to welcome Spring by introducing a vibrant color to your look.
Get The Look
A long-wearing liquid eyeliner in a stunning emerald green shade will make your eyes pop.
Reina Rebelde Chiflada Liquid Eyeliner, $17, reinarebelde.com