Love Is In The Air: 10 Celebrity Couples That Captivated Everyone In 2021

Por Karla Montalván Diciembre 29, 2021
From the ones who couldn't get their hands off of each other to the ones who surprised us with their amor, these celebrities made us believe love can conquer all. 

Rauwsalia

To celebrate her 28th birthday, Spanish singer Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro officially revealed their relationship to the world. 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Bennifer made their Hollywood return this year. Almost twenty years after their initial romance, JLo and Affleck are filling our Instagram feeds with mucho amor.

Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar

It's the love that launched a thousand rumors—and still prevailed. This year, the Rebelde star and her producer beau shouted their love from the rooftops. 

Zendaya and Tom Holland

From best friends to lovers, the two Spider-Man stars are serious #couplegoals. The co-stars officially confirmed their romance when photos emerged of them sharing several off-camera smooches.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kardashian and Barker are looking to make their love last forever. The couple confirmed their relationship in early 2021 and got engaged in October. 

Renata Notni and Diego Boneta

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a few months, the couple officially announced they were together in April 2021.

Adele and Rich Paul

The British singer not only took the world by storm with her new album "30" this year, she also brought on a new beau for the wild ride. 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Davidson has proven that the way to a woman's heart is by making her laugh and smile. The SNL star and Kardashian have been spotted together everywhere—from Staten Island to the hills of Hollywood.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens confirmed their love on February 14 with a PDA-filled photo kissing the MLB star.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Jenner and Booker played love and basketball this year by making their relationship official in February.

