Getting Real: These Are the Celebrities Speaking Out Against Photoshop
From unrealistic body standards to natural hair, these celebs are pushing back and embracing their natural beauty.
Karol G
Upon seeing her face in the latest GQ Mexico cover, the Colombian singer took to Instagram to share her thoughts.
"Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that DOES NOT represent me," she wrote.
"My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally," she added.
Zendaya
In 2015, the Euphoria actress spoke out on heavily altered images of her body, asking Modeliste magazine to publish the unedited pictures instead.
"Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19 year old hips and torso quite manipulated," she wrote in an Instagram caption.
"These are the things that make women self conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have," she asserted.
Camila Mendes
Along with her Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, the Brazilian American actress accused Cosmopolitan Philippines of altering their waists to appear slimmer.
Mendes had this to say in an interview with People, "That [Cosmopolitan Philippines] would...manipulate our bodies when we are literally preaching body positivity is so personally insulting, and it's also insulting to the readers."
Lupita Nyong'o
The Mexican-born Oscar winner was shocked to see her natural curls digitally removed from the cover of Grazia UK in 2017.
"Disappointed that @GraziaUK edited out & smoothed my hair to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like," she shared on Instagram and Twitter.
Bella Thorne
In 2017, the Cuban American actress asked GQ Mexico to refrain from retouches and shared why on her Instagram.
"I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human. [...] Honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok," she said.
Jameela Jamil
The Good Place actress known for her body-positive activism called airbrushing "the devil" after seeing altered photos of herself circulating online in 2019.
"It made me so mentally unwell trying to live up to this image in person," Jamil shared on Instagram.
Meghan Trainor
Even in music videos, bodies can be digitally altered—the singer took down the video for her song "Me Too" after her waist was slimmed down, reportedly without her knowledge.
"I took down the YouTube video because they [edited] the crap out of me, and I'm so sick of it," she shared with fans.