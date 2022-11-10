9 Celebrities that Broke Their Silence on Their Struggles with Infertility
Infertility affects millions of people worldwide as they experience struggles conceiving children. The following nine celebs have faced infertility themselves and have chosen to break down taboos by speaking up about their journeys.
Taboo Breakers
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States one in five women between the ages 15 to 49 are unable to get pregnant after one year of infertility.
Although both men and women face infertility, polycystic ovary syndrome, diminished ovarian reserve, endometriosis and other conditions can affect the ability to conceive.
Several celebs have faced criticism, scrutiny and shame throughout their infertility process and have chosen to speak out about their struggles, helping other people in their journey and breaking down taboos.
Jennifer Aniston
The Friends star was in the spotlight in 2005 during a media storm surrounding her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt. Rumors spread that one of the reasons the marriage failed was because Aniston chose her career over starting a family with Pitt.
In a recent interview with Allure, the actress revealed she was actually struggling to conceive.
"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she said, "All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard."
"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it."
Anne Hathaway
In 2019, the Princess Diaries actress announced her second pregnancy in a touching Instagram post.
"It's not for a movie... #2[.] All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," Hathaway stated.
In a 2022 interview with the Wall Street Journal, she explained, "There's this tendency to portray getting pregnant, having kids, in one light, as if it's all positive. But I know from my own experience… it's so much more complicated than that."
Rebel Wilson
The actress opened up about how her weight loss journey was inspired by her issues with infertility. The 41-year-old comedian who recently welcomed her daughter, Royce, faced arduous times with fertility.
"I got some bad news today and didn't have anyone to share it with... but I guess I gotta tell someone," she wrote on Instagram in 2021. "To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn't make sense... but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."
Michelle Obama
The former first lady of the United States spoke openly about her struggles conceiving in her book Becoming. After suffering a miscarriage, she went the IVF route to conceive daughters Malia and Sasha.
"I felt like I failed, because I didn't know how common miscarriages were because we don't talk about them," Obama told Good Morning America.
"We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we're broken. So, that's one of the reasons why I think it's important to talk to young mothers about the fact that miscarriages happen, and the biological clock is real," she added.
Gabrielle Union
The actress had several miscarriages while trying to conceive with husband Dwayne Wade.
In her book, We're Going to Need More Wine, she revealed her process with IVF and feeling like a prisoner in her own body. She was diagnosed with adenomyosis in 2018.
"I have had eight or nine miscarriages," she wrote in her book. "For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant—I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."
Khloé Kardashian
The reality star's IVF journey was documented throughout Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Later on, when she attempted to have a second child with Tristan Thompson, the retrieval of her frozen eggs (around 12 to 14 eggs were harvested) was unsuccessful.
The star had to go through the process again for her second attempt.
Kim Kardashian
During her first pregnancy with daughter North West, Kardashian struggled with several complications conceiving a second child due to a condition called placenta accreta.
In an interview with C Magazine, she detailed her second pregnancy and the ex-couple's decision to use a gestational surrogate for their daughter Chicago and son Psalm.
"I had so many complications. I had this condition called placenta accreta. There were a couple little operations to fix all that, so that created a little hole in my uterus, which I think made it really tough to get pregnant again," she said in 2015. "It was a long road. I would go to the doctor in Beverly Hills every day at five in the morning to get tested to see if I was ovulating.
Beyoncé
Queen B opened up about her fertility struggles in Life is But a Dream on HBO, where she detailed a miscarriage she had before conceiving Blue Ivy, mentioning she lived in fear while she was pregnant with Blue Ivy.
"Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else," she said to ELLE. "Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger."
Amy Schumer
The comedian has detailed her journey with endometriosis, hyperemesis and IVF with her husband Chris Fischer. She also detailed her experience on Instagram while trying to conceive a second child.
"They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic," she wrote.
"Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling," she added.