According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States one in five women between the ages 15 to 49 are unable to get pregnant after one year of infertility.

Although both men and women face infertility, polycystic ovary syndrome, diminished ovarian reserve, endometriosis and other conditions can affect the ability to conceive.

Several celebs have faced criticism, scrutiny and shame throughout their infertility process and have chosen to speak out about their struggles, helping other people in their journey and breaking down taboos.