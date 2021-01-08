Ricky Martin and Demi Lovato Demand Trump's Removal From Office

After Trump was accused of inciting a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol, celebrities are demanding that he be removed from office via the 25th Amendment or impeachment.

Donald Trump is under fire after being blamed for inciting a mob of sympathizers to storm the U.S. Capitol, fueling claims of an alleged "stolen election." There have been talks in Washington, D.C. of removing the president from office by impeaching him or invoking the 25th Amendment, which would place Vice President Mike Pence in charge until President-elect Joe Biden assumes his role in two weeks.

After being blocked from social media due to his "incendiary" language and facing backlash for calling the capitol rioters "patriots" rather than insurrectionists, Trump recently addressed the nation in a prerecorded video. "The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy," Trump said. "To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay."

Image zoom Credit: (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

However, he ignited further controversy by calling them "patriots" again in a message he tweeted after the speech. "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future," he wrote Friday morning. "They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"

Trump also made it clear he won't be at Joe Biden's inauguration. "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," he tweeted.

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, who showed Joe Biden his full support, shared a post on Instagram demanding that Trump be removed from office immediately. "In front of the tv screen waiting for the 25th amendment to be invoked," he wrote.

Singer Demi Lovato, who voiced her disapproval of Trump with her song "Commander in Chief," also shared a post on Instagram supporting the removal of Trump and urged her followers to call Congress to demand action.