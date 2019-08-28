These Are The Latinx Stars That Will Shine at People en Español's Festival 2019

IVY QUEEN
People en Español‘s Festival is returning to NYC this year packed with Latinx celebs. The popular event will take place on October 5 and 6 at The Armory in Washington Heights. Reggaeton icon Ivy Queen will be performing! See the rest of the star-studded lineup!
AYMEE NUVIOLA
Cuban singer Aymee Nuviola will also shine on the Festival stage.
MELII
Harlem rapper Melii —of Cuban, French and Dominican descent— will have a spellbinding presentation.
CARMEN VILLALOBOS
Colombian telenovela star Carmen Villalobos, who stars in the Telemundo series El Final Del Paraíso, will connect with her fans.
MAU Y RICKY
Venezuelan duo Mau and Ricky will bring their refreshing flow to Festival.
JHAY CORTEZ
Reggaeton star Jhay Cortez will be performing. The Puerto Rican singer recently told People CHICA: “I think it’s the greatest moment in Latin music right now. We have the numbers, we have the music, we have the mix, we have the engineering, the respect now of other artists, including American artists. We are sure of what we are doing, now more than ever!”
MARIAH ANGELIQ
Rising star Mariah Angeliq, of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent, will bring her “Perreíto” to Festival.
ADAMARI LÓPEZ
Adamari López, the beloved Puerto Rican actress and cohost of Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo), will also join us.
FRANCISCA LACHAPEL
Actress and Despierta América cohost Francisca Lachapel will bring her Dominican power to Festival.
SELENIS LEYVA
Orange Is The New Black’s star Selenis Leyva will also be part of a fascinating panel on how to pay it forward after achieving success.
To join us at Festival please quickly register by clicking here.