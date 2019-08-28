These Are The Latinx Stars That Will Shine at People en Español's Festival 2019

By Lena Hansen
August 28, 2019 02:15 PM
Here is the line up of performers and celebrities attending People en Español's Festival on October 5 and 6 at The Armory in Washington Heights. Join us!
IVY QUEEN

Tommy Chung

People en Español‘s Festival is returning to NYC this year packed with Latinx celebs. The popular event will take place on October 5 and 6 at The Armory in Washington Heights. Reggaeton icon Ivy Queen will be performing! See the rest of the star-studded lineup!

AYMEE NUVIOLA

Cortesía de Aymee Nuviola

Cuban singer Aymee Nuviola will also shine on the Festival stage.

MELII

Courtesy

Harlem rapper Melii —of Cuban, French and Dominican descent— will have a spellbinding presentation.

CARMEN VILLALOBOS

Cortesía TELEMUNDO

Colombian telenovela star Carmen Villalobos, who stars in the Telemundo series El Final Del Paraíso, will connect with her fans.

MAU Y RICKY

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Venezuelan duo Mau and Ricky will bring their refreshing flow to Festival.

JHAY CORTEZ

(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Universal Music Latin)

Reggaeton star Jhay Cortez will be performing. The Puerto Rican singer recently told People CHICA: “I think it’s the greatest moment in Latin music right now. We have the numbers, we have the music, we have the mix, we have the engineering, the respect now of other artists, including American artists. We are sure of what we are doing, now more than ever!” 

MARIAH ANGELIQ

Instagram/Mariah Angeliq

Rising star Mariah Angeliq, of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent, will bring her “Perreíto” to Festival.

ADAMARI LÓPEZ

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Adamari López, the beloved Puerto Rican actress and cohost of Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo), will also join us.

FRANCISCA LACHAPEL

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Actress and Despierta América cohost Francisca Lachapel will bring her Dominican power to Festival.

SELENIS LEYVA

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Orange Is The New Black’s star Selenis Leyva will also be part of a fascinating panel on how to pay it forward after achieving success.

To join us at Festival please quickly register by clicking here.

