8 Celebrity-Owned Spirits, Liquors And Wines You Need To Try
In the last few years, more and more celebrities have been establishing their own spirits and wines in an effort to bring joy to folks everywhere, not only on-screen, but in their serving glasses, too. People Chica has found eight celeb-owned spirits and wines you need to try out at your next party.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Is anyone surprised that the And Just Like That actress has a wine that is as chic as she is?
Cameron Diaz
Even though Diaz is no longer bringing fun and laughter to screens everywhere, she is still working on other projects that'll bring delight to the faces of many.
Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev
Co-owners Hough and Dobrez recently celebrated being listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
John Legend
If you're in the mood for romantic and mood-setting wine, look no further than Legend's LVE.
Dwayne Johnson
Teremana is as bold and wonderful as Johnson himself.
Kate Hudson
Hudson was said to have created this vodka in an effort to have more female-owned vodka brands on the market.
Lebron James
Score a three-pointer with every glass when making cocktails with James' Lobos tequila.
Bruno Mars
Get as funky as Mars with his deliciously smooth rum liquor.