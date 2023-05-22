3 Celeb-Inspired Cocktails to Help You Bring in The Summer Fun
From Karol G to Ice Spice to Taylor Swift, these three drinks are all types of cool and refreshing.
Anuncio
Whether you are looking to celebrate all of life's little wins or simply just trying to match your drink to your favorite TV show or film, a solid and good cocktail can help elevate any occasion.
Now that summer is almost upon us and colder weather brings to melt away, our summer recipes are looking to have their moment in the sun.
From Ice Spice to Taylor Swift to Karol G and Shakira, the following three cocktails will taste just as beautiful as they look.
Credit: Dulce Vida
Two by Two x "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"
Inspired by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
Recipe created By Wyn Vida, Beverage Director of Toshokan and The Cathedral
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Dulce Vida Grapefruit-infused Tequila
- 1 oz of lime juice
- 1 oz of rosemary-infused simple syrup
- .5 oz of grapefruit juice
- Rosemary sprig for garnish
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.
- Shake and strain into a glass with ice.
- Garnish and enjoy.
Credit: Rosa Regale
Rosa Sangria x "TQG"
Inspired by Karol G & Shakira
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. of Rosa Regale Red
- 2 oz. of raspberry vodka
- Fresh muddled strawberries, raspberries, and pineapple
Directions:
- Mix together equal parts chilled Rosa Regale and raspberry vodka, along with fresh muddles, strawberries, raspberries, and pineapple.
- Serve over ice.
Credit: Empress 1908 Gin
Empress Lavender Haze x "Lavender Haze"
Inspired by Taylor Swift
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Empress 1908 Gin
- 1 oz lavender honey syrup
- 2 oz lemonade
- Lavender sprig for garnish
Directions:
- Fill a stemless wine glass with crushed ice.
- Shake lemonade and syrup on ice and strain into the glass.
- Layer Empress 1908 Gin on top and add more crushed ice.
- Garnish with a lavender sprig.