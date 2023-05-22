From Karol G to Ice Spice to Taylor Swift, these three drinks are all types of cool and refreshing.

3 Celeb-Inspired Cocktails to Help You Bring in The Summer Fun

Whether you are looking to celebrate all of life's little wins or simply just trying to match your drink to your favorite TV show or film, a solid and good cocktail can help elevate any occasion.

Now that summer is almost upon us and colder weather brings to melt away, our summer recipes are looking to have their moment in the sun.

From Ice Spice to Taylor Swift to Karol G and Shakira, the following three cocktails will taste just as beautiful as they look.

Two by two cocktail Credit: Dulce Vida

Two by Two x "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"

Inspired by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

Recipe created By Wyn Vida, Beverage Director of Toshokan and The Cathedral

Ingredients:

2 oz of Dulce Vida Grapefruit-infused Tequila

1 oz of lime juice

1 oz of rosemary-infused simple syrup

.5 oz of grapefruit juice

Rosemary sprig for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass with ice. Garnish and enjoy.

Rosa Sangria by Rosa Regale Credit: Rosa Regale

Rosa Sangria x "TQG"

Inspired by Karol G & Shakira

Ingredients:

2 oz. of Rosa Regale Red

2 oz. of raspberry vodka

Fresh muddled strawberries, raspberries, and pineapple

Directions:

Mix together equal parts chilled Rosa Regale and raspberry vodka, along with fresh muddles, strawberries, raspberries, and pineapple. Serve over ice.

Empress Lavender Haze by Empress 1908 Gin Credit: Empress 1908 Gin

Empress Lavender Haze x "Lavender Haze"

Inspired by Taylor Swift

Ingredients:

2 oz Empress 1908 Gin

1 oz lavender honey syrup

2 oz lemonade

Lavender sprig for garnish

Directions: