During an interview with Variety on June 24, the West Side Story star shared her experience with a botched abortion she suffered while dating Marlon Brando. The abortion occurred before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in favor of abortion.

According to Moreno, Brando paid a doctor but it still put the her life at risk.

"Marlon took me to the hospital. I had what they told me was a 'disturbed pregnancy,'" Moreno said. "The doctor didn't do anything really, except make me bleed. In other words, he didn't do it right. I didn't know it then, but I could have died. What a mess. What a dreadful mess."