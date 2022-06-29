These 7 Celebrities Shared their Abortion Stories in Support of Women and Safe Access
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, celebs and activists have spoken out on how the ruling will affect the lives of people all over the U.S. These seven celebs have shared their private stories to help battle abortion stigma.
Rita Moreno
During an interview with Variety on June 24, the West Side Story star shared her experience with a botched abortion she suffered while dating Marlon Brando. The abortion occurred before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in favor of abortion.
According to Moreno, Brando paid a doctor but it still put the her life at risk.
"Marlon took me to the hospital. I had what they told me was a 'disturbed pregnancy,'" Moreno said. "The doctor didn't do anything really, except make me bleed. In other words, he didn't do it right. I didn't know it then, but I could have died. What a mess. What a dreadful mess."
Naya Rivera
After publishing her memoir Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, the late Glee actress discussed her abortion story in an essay for the USA Today.
"I knew that in sharing my story, I would be judged for the decision I made. But I wanted to let other women facing the same difficult decision know that they weren't alone," she wrote.
The actress also paid sakuted her grandmother Clara Esther White and her mother who counseled and helped women have abortions.
Laura Prepon
The Orange is the New Black alumna revealed in a recent IG post she made the difficult decision to have an abortion during her second trimester a year after welcoming her daughter Ella due to complications that put her health at risk.
"One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester," she began. "The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well."
She affirmed, "At the time—I had the choice."
"Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who's been faced with this impossible decision," she continued. "I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies."
Frida Sofía
The Mexican model admitted she had an abortion at five weeks of pregnancy while dating her ex, Christian Estrada.
"Yes, I had an abortion. It's what has hurt me the most in my life because I always wanted to have a family and I got very emotional," she said while on Ventaneando.
"I was asked if I wanted to have the baby and I said 'no.' I couldn't because I didn't want to bring a creature into this world when I'm not ready, when I won't have their dad," she explained.
Nicki Minaj
The rapper spoke openly about having an abortion as a teenager during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2014.
"I thought I was going to die. I was a teenager. It was the hardest thing I'd ever gone through," she began. She ended up having an abortion, a decision she says has "haunted" her all her life, though it was the right choice for her at the time.
"It'd be contradictory if I said I wasn't pro-choice. I wasn't ready. I didn't have anything to offer a child," she affirmed.
Ashley Judd
During the 2019 Women in the World summit, the Twin Peaks actress admitted she was grateful to have had an abortion. Judd explained how she became pregnant after one of three rapes and was given the option to terminate.
"I'm very thankful I was able to access safe and legal abortion. Because the rapist, who is a Kentuckian, as am I, and I reside in Tennessee, has paternity rights in Kentucky and Tennessee. I would've had to co-parent with my rapist," the actress said.
She continued, "Having safe access to abortion was personally important to me and, as I said earlier, democracy starts with our skin. We're not supposed to regulate what we choose to do with our insides."
Uma Thurman
The actress spoke out after the passing of SB8 in Texas about her own experience being impregnated as a teenager in Europe.
In an essay for The Washington Post, she stated it was "the hardest decision of my life."
"[It] caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced," Thurman, now a mom of three, wrote. "Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be."