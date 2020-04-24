Argentinean Trapera Cazzu Releases New EP 'Bonus Trap'

Cazzu just released a new EP titled Bonus Trap. The 26-year-old Argentinean singer — who has earned the title of La Jefa del Trap, or the Boss of Trap — "explores a new artistic path, both instrumental and vocal, with the intention of delivering something new to her fans," according to a press release from her label.

Image zoom Universal Music

The EP includes three new songs: the trap hymn "Bounce," the song "Esquina" featuring Noriel and Eladio Carrión, and the reggaeton number "Me Prefiere a Mí" with Myke Towers. Cazzu shared a sneak preview of the music video with Towers, featuring animated versions of herself and the Puerto Rican reggaetonero. The innovative video was created and produced during the quarantine in Buenos Aires, under the direction of Cazzu, Agustín Sartori, and Darío Vilanova.

The energetic new EP comes after the release of Cazzu's first album Error 93. "Error 93 is also like an error, like a spasm, as if something happened to your computer, like a virus in the system,” she told People CHICA. “It represents my entire concept.”

Image zoom (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The artist, whose real name is Julieta Cazzucheli, is part of a growing movement of women breaking barriers in urban Latinx music. “My mission is to make people see me as an artist and not as a woman that just makes music," she told People CHICA. "I want to be able to compete with anyone, and I want all the attention to be focused on the art that we make and not our gender.”