For #HispanicHeritageMonth, the globally recognized spiritual teacher shares her insights on how we can heal from within.

Exclusive: How Master Holistic Therapist Cathy Fernandez is Helping Us Heal Through Her New Podcast

Cathy Fernandez has been helping people find their inner light for over a decade.

The globally recognized Master Holistic Therapist, spiritual teacher and Chica Boss has developed several tools to reach the public with her spiritual wisdom, including her book Esencia Mistica and the creation of the LuMatrix Light Codes healing method.

Now, the Destinos Miticos co-host is taking listeners on a new journey with her newest podcast, Spiritual Health by Agua Media, where she hopes they will be able to develop infinite energy for love, prosperity and health.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica for Hispanic Heritage Month, Fernandez discusses how we can harness energy, the wisdom of her cultura and the methods she recommends to maintain focus and direction in life.

Cathy Fernandez Credit: Courtesy of Cathy Fernandez

In a post-Pandemic world, we are seeing there has been a huge shift in how people approach life, with an emphasis on wellness centering and how to move forward. How can holistic healing help people find a new way to live?

Sometimes to do major changes we need a big trigger and the pandemic did that on a global scale, which in a way was a blessing for people to see the vulnerability in life, start to live a more meaningful one and be more open about spirituality.

Holistic healing can assist in rebalancing your own energy, which includes body, mind, and emotions, and in learning how to use natural resources to self-heal and empower your own journey.

What are some ways in which people can begin to harness their own energy for empowering and healing themselves?

Some of the forms of healing I use or recommend are meditation, sound healing [and] chakra balance by energy healing (e.g., reiki, shamanic work, magnified healing, plant medicine and rituals).

Cathy Fernandez Credit: Courtesy of Cathy Fernandez

We are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15. How are you representing your cultura in the work you do?

I represent my "cultura" by honoring my ancestors, using some of the natural remedies and rituals I learned from my grandmother Lola, who was a great medicine woman, and also doing ceremonies and healing circles that I share with my Latino community.

Tell us a bit more about your own journey with spiritual healing and how you decided to teach the world what you've learned?

Since I was a child my sensorial and psychic channels were open, so I could perceive the spiritual realm very well. Also, my grandmother was a great medium and healer, so I learned many things from her.