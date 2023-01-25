Fall in Love With the Encanto of Cartagena de Indias This Valentine's Day With These 8 Tips
Colombia's encanto is well known worldwide, but if you want to fall in love this Valentine's Day, head over to Cartagena de Indias. Located on Colombia's Caribbean beaches, this historic city features some of the best food, stays, and sights around. This #WanderlustWednesday we're sharing 8 tips to get you around Cartagena.
Stroll Through Barrio Getsemani
Known for its colorful streets and modern homes, Getsemani is located in Holy Trinity Square and is a great spot to walk around, take pictures, and grab a drink. Enjoy the casual bistros while you hold hands and sip on your favorite tropical cocktails.
Walk Around the Walls of Cartagena
Get to know Cartagena's rich historical past by walking around the Old Town's walls. Built to protect the city from attacks, they are well preserved and are a great place to get a view of the sea.
Visit the Rosario Islands
If you want to enjoy the sunshine, take a tour to the Rosario Islands where you can sunbathe, swim in cristaline waters, eat fresh fried fish, and more. The islands is one of the 46 natural parks of Colombia and home to beautiful corals and Colombia's National Aviary.
Townhouse Hotel & Rooftop
If you're looking for comfort and fun, Townhouse Hotel & Rooftop has the best of both worlds. Individually styled rooms have feature decor by local artists, while comfort provides a great spot to rest. Head to the rooftop for a sunset cocktail and expect an unforgettable visit to Cartagena.
Bastión Luxury Hotel
If you're looking to indulge this Valentine's Day, book a room at Bastión Luxury Hotel. Located in Cartagena's old town, this renovated 16th Century Colonial House has been restored into a beautiful stay.
Enoy the sunshine at the rooftop pool, spa options, and restaurant service that offers the cuisine of Cartagena with venues all around you.
Alfiz Hotel
Go back in time at one of Cartagena's crowning jewels, the Alfiz Hotel. The former 17th century home is both elegant and comfortable, with eight thematic rooms that will have guests feeling like they are inside of Love in the Time of Cholera.
El Gobernador Restaurant
A good Valentine's Day means enjoying delicious local food. El Gobernador fuses the best regional products with excellent gastronimical service to offer patrons a unique dining experience.
Celele
Named one of the world's top 50 restaurants, Celele is the work of chefs Jaime Rodríguez and Sebastián Pinzón. Located in Getsemani, the restaurant is known for bringing Colombia's Caribbean biodiversity and gastronomic culture to the plate like never before.