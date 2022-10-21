These Street-Style Carnita Tacos are the Perfect Pairing for Your Favorite Mezcal Cocktail
In celebration of National Mezcal Day, we're sharing a beloved taco recipe to accompany your favorite cocktails.
It's National Mezcal Day!
The distilled spirit made from agave has become a favorite over the years for its sweet, earthy and smoky flavors which pair perfectly with oranges, salt and this delicious carnitas tacos recipe.
¡Disfruta!
Credit: Getty Images
Ingredients:
For Carnitas
- 1 (two lb) boneless pork shoulder roast
- ½ cup of chopped onion
- ⅓ cup of orange juice
- 1 tablespoon of cumin
- 1 ½ teaspoons of kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon of dried oregano, crushed
- ¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper
For Lime Crema
- 1 lime, zested and juiced
- 2 (5.3 ounces) containers of plain fat-free Greek yogurt
- ½ teaspoon of kosher salt
- 1 pinch of chili powder (optional)
For Tacos
- 16 (six-inch) soft yellow corn tortillas
- 4 leaves of green cabbage, shredded
- 1 cup of red onion, very thinly sliced
- 1 cup of pico de gallo (optional)
Directions:
For Carnitas
- Trim fat off of pork shoulder then cut pork into two-to-three-inch pieces.
- Transfer to a four-quart slow cooker and add onion, orange juice, cumin, salt, oregano, and cayenne.
- Cover and cook on Low for eight to ten hours or High for four to five hours.
- Transfer pork to a large bowl and shred using two forks. Add cooking liquid from the slow cooker to moisten as needed.
For Lime Crema
- Add two tablespoons of lime juice to a small bowl and stir in yogurt and salt.
- Dust with chili powder.
For Tacos
- Serve pork in tortillas with shredded cabbage, red onion, and pico de gallo.
- Garnish with crema and lime zest.
You can find the original recipe here.