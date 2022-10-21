These Street-Style Carnita Tacos are the Perfect Pairing for Your Favorite Mezcal Cocktail

In celebration of National Mezcal Day, we're sharing a beloved taco recipe to accompany your favorite cocktails.
Por Karla Montalván Octubre 21, 2022
It's National Mezcal Day!

The distilled spirit made from agave has become a favorite over the years for its sweet, earthy and smoky flavors which pair perfectly with oranges, salt and this delicious carnitas tacos recipe.

¡Disfruta!

Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

For Carnitas

  • 1 (two lb) boneless pork shoulder roast
  • ½ cup of chopped onion
  • ⅓ cup of orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon of cumin
  • 1 ½ teaspoons of kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon of dried oregano, crushed
  • ¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

For Lime Crema

  • 1 lime, zested and juiced
  • 2 (5.3 ounces) containers of plain fat-free Greek yogurt
  • ½ teaspoon of kosher salt
  • 1 pinch of chili powder (optional)

For Tacos

  • 16 (six-inch) soft yellow corn tortillas
  • 4 leaves of green cabbage, shredded
  • 1 cup of red onion, very thinly sliced
  • 1 cup of pico de gallo (optional)

Directions:

For Carnitas

  1. Trim fat off of pork shoulder then cut pork into two-to-three-inch pieces.
  2. Transfer to a four-quart slow cooker and add onion, orange juice, cumin, salt, oregano, and cayenne.
  3. Cover and cook on Low for eight to ten hours or High for four to five hours.
  4. Transfer pork to a large bowl and shred using two forks. Add cooking liquid from the slow cooker to moisten as needed.

For Lime Crema

  1. Add two tablespoons of lime juice to a small bowl and stir in yogurt and salt.
  2. Dust with chili powder.

For Tacos

  1. Serve pork in tortillas with shredded cabbage, red onion, and pico de gallo.
  2. Garnish with crema and lime zest.

You can find the original recipe here.

