Carmela Zumbado shines in the second season of Netflix’s hit thriller series You. She plays Delilah Alves, an investigative journalist who is raising her rebellious teen sister Ellie (played by Jane the Virgin’s Jenna Ortega) on her own after fleeing a toxic home environment. You can’t help but fall in love with her character — a strong, self-made Latinx woman — and wish her the best as she faces dangerous situations after becoming interested in her mysterious neighbor, Will (Penn Badgley).

Zumbado also stars in the new film The Wall of Mexico alongside veterans like Esai Morales and Mariel Hemingway. The movie addresses Donald Trump’s infamous border wall in a brand new light, presenting a wealthy Mexican American family wanting to build a wall to stop poor white people from invading their territory.

The stunning Cuban American actress, 27, who shares photos on Instagram enjoying hikes in Los Angeles and surfing on her days away from the set, is not exactly a newcomer. She made her TV debut in 2012, reenacting two true crime stories for America’s Most Wanted. She’s also had roles in Netflix’s Bloodline and Melissa McCarthy’s comedy Identity Thief. She’s appeared in NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles as well, and she collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda in the show Freestyle Love Supreme, now on Broadway.

2020 will kick off with even more new projects for the rising star. Zumbado promises to put viewers under a spell with her new role in season five of Syfy’s fantasy series The Magicians, premiering January 15.