After a six-year hiatus, the Mexican singer has announced the release of her new album, which drops on April 29.

Mexican Indie-Pop singer Carla Morrison has announced her returned to the musical spotlight after a six-year hiatus with her new album, El renacimiento.

The singer-songwriter, who has captivated millions with her unique voice and powerful lyrics, has risen from the ashes once again and created an album that embodies her personal healing, how she came close to losing it all and how she found her way back to herself and her music.

"I returned...I returned after walking away from the character and returning to myself, taking a break in a world where everything pushed me away more and more from myself. I had to look inside myself. I had to recognize the diamonds that lived inside me and not just in a photo," she said in a promotional teaser clip, where she discusses her return to music.

Carla Morrison Credit: Courtesy of No Other Agency

In the clip, Morrison continues, "It was so difficult to recognize myself and looking at myself in the mirror, my reflection would only respond with 'I lost you.' And it filled me with anxiety, and I couldn't stop dreaming and repeating 'don't call me,' those voices that blinded my work of art."

"I wanted to return to the divine, I wanted to go back to being with myself so I could be with you and that way find myself again," she affirms to fans in the teaser video. "I returned, I'm here again, this is my rebirth."

In addition to her new album, which is set to release on April 29, Morrison will kick off her U.S. tour at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, on May 12, 2022, and wraps up in Kennett Square, PA at the Longwood Gardens on July 6, 2022.

Her tour is set to visit 15 cities, among them, places like Phoenix, AZ, Houston, TX and Denver, CO.