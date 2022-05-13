The "Diamantes" vocalist why her six-year hiatus was pivotal to her growth as an artist and woman as well as why love is the most divine power anyone can feel.

Carla Morrison is experiencing her own spring awakening. Six years ago, the Mexican singer-songwriter found herself overworked and suffering from burnout.

At this pivotal moment, Morrison took a leap of faith and made the conscious decision to take a break from making music and set off on a journey to find her true essence.

After reconnecting with what she calls "the divine" within herself, she is marking her return to music with the launch of her new album, El Renacimiento, which was released on May 6.

But that's not all, Morrison has also made an equally epic return to the stage and found herself opening up for Coldplay in Mexico right before setting off on her first tour post-hiatus on May 12.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the "Diamantes" vocalist dives into what it meant for her to be "reborn," the importance of connecting with love and what her plans are for the future.

El Renacimiento is your first project in over six years. What does rebirth mean to you?

I'm so happy to be back because I feel like, for the longest time, I wanted to make an album that sounded and spoke about things that were really, really close to my heart. Not that before I wasn't doing that, but this time I am.

I feel like being rebirthed this time is just on my own terms, with my own new sound, with my new songs, with everything—looks, glam, hair—everything. I'm super excited to be back and to be reborn into this new era. Super happy.

After walking away from music for such an extended period of time, you had a lot of time to go inward. What were some of the most important takeaways you had from that time?

Well, when I left, it was really because I was just not happy. I was overworked. I was burned out and I just needed some time off and I made a conscious decision to not make music for around probably two years.

I just didn't want to. I think when I came back to start making music again and decided to maybe do a new album, my biggest takeaways were just to forgive myself because when I was doing all of these things in my career and I was very overworked, I was just learning to be famous.

I was learning to be an artist, I was learning to have to be a boss [due to the fact] I'm an independent artist. I feel like I just didn't know how to navigate that and I was really mad at the situation.

But my biggest takeaway was that it was my responsibility. At the end of the day, [it] was nobody else's fault. I learned to have a relationship with myself, to spend time with myself, to become my best friend, and to just hang out and have some wine and cheese in Paris.

[When] I moved to Paris I went to a conservatory of jazz and singing. I also went to school to learn French and it was a really cool experience to just start from zero and spend almost three years in Paris, eating cheese and wine.

In a video you recorded before announcing the release of your new album, you said, "I returned after walking away from the character and returning to myself." How did you return to yourself and find those moments within the divine?

I think the way that I connect with the divine and with myself is just really taking a step back from social media and really connecting with the things and the people I love. I love spending time with my husband because he's my best friend and I just love it and love just sharing things with him, with my two dogs. I love my garden. I love climbing stuff and I love my plants and just really kind of like practicing self-care. I love working out, I love meditating, I love journaling, I love calling my mom and my brother and sister. Just really just connecting with the people I love, because at the end of the day, whatever you do in life, you do it for that.

A little bit ago, I opened for Coldplay in Mexico and I flew my mom in. My mom is older, she's like, "Mija why do you want me to come to the show?" And I'm like, "Ma, when am I going to play at the stadium again?" And she said "OH! OK!" And she came and she was crying, she was so happy, and she danced [to] the whole Coldplay concert and she was so excited. And I was like, this is exactly what I want to connect with—with what I really love and with love. At the end of the day, the divine is just love. It's just love. It's important to connect [and] always back to love.

What are your hopes and expectations for this new era of your life both personally and professionally?

I think my expectations are to just keep living my life in a way where I'm always in tune with myself and with whatever makes me grow as a person. At the end of the day, even though I'm an artist and this is my job, this is not the only thing I am. I am a sister, I'm a daughter, I'm a wife, and I want to keep growing in different parts and as a person.

I just want to keep doing things that make me happy. Also, with music, I just want to start collaborations or write for other people or write new albums, but from a place where I'm happy and that comes from the heart. I do feel like nowadays social media and everything kind of pressures us to get on a wave that sometimes we don't know how to handle. I don't want to get on that wave, I want to be on my own wave and I want to live my life the way I want to. I don't want to live [up] to anybody's expectations, but mine.

What was the process of writing this album like for you? What were your favorite parts of it?

I think the process was actually pretty easy in a way where I was being very honest, but I think a lot of things happened in the middle of it because it was a pandemic. I was in Paris and I moved to L.A., and in the middle of that move, my dad passed away from COVID. Then, I got married and I got a house—it was just so many things. So, it was hard in that sense that a lot of things were happening and life felt very full.

But at the same time, my best memories are when I was in the studio and I was just being vulnerable [and] trying new things. When I allowed myself to try new things and just really make this a pop album, [it] was awesome because I just wanted to not be afraid anymore and just be myself and talk about mental health.

All of my albums have been about relationships and this one, I feel, is a lot about the relationship I have with myself and the things that I had ignored for a long time. Now I'm like, "No, let's talk about your anxiety, girl. Let's talk about your depression. Talk about the struggle, the struggle of you allowing yourself to dream. To find yourself again, to love again, to love yourself." My favorite thing about this album is just that it sounds more mature and it feels more mature and just speaks in a more mature way.

You've opened for Coldplay while they toured in Mexico, what was that like?

It was amazing. It was a dream because, honestly, I was not expecting it to happen and they were very nice, just very attentive. The people, their fans, were super nice to us every night. In Mexico, it's always hard to open for a huge act because people are just ready to see the act and everybody was super patient, singing all of the songs. [The guys from Coldplay] were super nice to us when I met them. They were just so nice, [in] the middle of our meetup, I was like, "Guys, I want to be cool, but I love you." And I started crying and they're like, "Oh God, that's so nice of you."

It was crazy because six years before I was in that same stadium in Mexico City, as a fan. I remember I was crying so much. I almost passed out because I was so happy because I love the band. To be on the other side of the photo and be opening for the shows, was just like, "What is this?" It was amazing. They gave me a little card and I already have it in a cuadro and I'm ready to put it up in my sala.

You are kicking off your U.S. tour in May, one where you are the headliner. What are you most excited about?