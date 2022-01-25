Cardi B Wins Over $1M in Defamation Case Against Youtuber Tasha Kebe

The Platinum-selling artist won her lawsuit after two years of litigation.

After a two-week trial on a libel case against YouTuber Latasha Kebe, Cardi B has won $1.25 million in damages.

According to Law360, a Georgia jury convicted Kebe of invasion of privacy through the false portrayal of Kulture Kiari's mom, in addition to intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The YouTuber may also face additional fees and punitive damages after the court's continued deliberation.

Cardi B Credit: Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

The lawsuit against the YouTuber was originally filed in 2019 by the mother of two after more than 30 videos were published on Kebe's YouTube channel, unWinewithTashaK, spreading rumors that the artist had herpes in addition to other defamatory remarks that included that the "Rumors" artist had "fd herself with beer bottles on f** stripper stages."

During trial in early January, the rapper confessed she felt "extremely suicidal" after the YouTuber did not stop her messaging after several cease and desist requests, adding that she felt "helpless" during the process and "only an evil person could do that s**t."

Cardi B

The Playboy creative director in residence also confessed to jurors that regardless of the difficulties she faced throughout her early life, which she has been open to discussing, Kebe's remarks led her to the point of seeking therapy to help her cope.