Watch Cardi B Join Wayne's World for a Super Bowl Commercial

Rapper Cardi B has joined Mike Myers and Dana Carvey for their much-hyped Wayne's World Super Bowl commercial. The Uber Eats ad, set in the studio basement of beloved 1992 film, encourages viewers to support local restaurants during the Super Bowl and after.

The 60-second commercial features Wayne and Garth filming their public access TV show in Aurora, Illinois, trying various gimmicks to get their audience to eat local. They try "subliminal messaging," choreographed TikTok dances, adorable mini-me babies, and a celebrity cameo from Cardi.

The "WAP" star said her reason for joining the commercial is to help struggling restaurants. "Y'all know I love to eat, and right now we have got to be supporting our local restaurants, like The Griddle Cafe in L.A," she said. "So many spots are struggling right now, and it's up to us to EAT LOCAL! That's why I teamed up with Uber Eats and my boys Wayne and Garth to help."

She also explained how Uber Eats is helping small businesses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Uber Eats is putting $20 million towards helping small businesses across the country, and they're even offering up free delivery," she said. "So it's time for y'all to support by enjoying some quality eats from your local faves this Super Bowl Sunday. I'll see you there!"